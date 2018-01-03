FTSE 250 residential landlord Grainger has exchanged contracts with Abode Hallam Limited and agreed to forward fund and acquire a private rented sector (PRS), build to rent development, Eccy Village, in Sheffield, for around £32m. The investment is expected to generate a gross yield on cost of more than 7% once stabilised, with completion due by the end of next year. Abode will develop the site to Grainger's specification and Midlands-based contractor Winvic Construction will build the scheme. ...

