MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased notably in December, data from the labor ministry showed Wednesday.



The number of unemployed declined by 61,500 in December from November. Unemployment had decreased by 86,849 in the same period of 2016.



Registered unemployment totaled 3.4 million. This was the lowest level in the last eight years for the month of December, the ministry said.



On a yearly basis, unemployment decreased by 290,193 or 7.84 percent in December.



Data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 decreased by 23,069 or 7.91 percent in December from the previous month.



