ICE Futures Europe and ICE Clear Europe Receive 30 Month Deferral

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that ICE Futures Europe and ICE Clear Europe have received a deferral from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE) in respect of non-discriminatory access provisions in the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).

The deferral, effective immediately and for a period of 30 months, refers to non-discriminatory access provisions to Central Counterparties (CCPs) and Trading Venues in Articles 35 and 36 of MiFIR.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that operates a leading network of global futures, equity and equity options exchanges, as well as global clearing and data services across financial and commodity markets. The New York Stock Exchange is the world leader in capital raising, listings and equities trading.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)".

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2017.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005454/en/

Contacts:

ICE

Media Contact:

Claire Miller

+44 (0)20 7065 7745

claire.miller@theice.com

or

Investor Contact:

Warren Gardiner

+1 770-835-0114

Warren.Gardiner@theice.com