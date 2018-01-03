Indivior is joining up with Switzerland's Addex Pharma to support the development of treatments for drug addiction that target neurotramsitter systems. The FTSE 250 specialist in addiction treatments will pay Addex $5m (£3.7m) upfront and will invest in research funding over the next two years to develop additional compounds that modulate the GABA B receptor pathway. Long-term drug use depresses the normal function of the GABA B receptor, increasing dependency and possibly making withdrawal ...

