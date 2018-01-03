CLS Holdings has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell three properties in Peterborough in the UK and Hamburg in Germany for £12.4m. Clifton House and 126-128 Park Road in Peterborough were sold to a private investor for £6.2m. The properties, which comprised 57,522 sq ft (5,344 sqm) of office space, were valued at £6m at the end of June last year. Meanwhile, Merkurring 33-35 in Hamburg - which was valued at 6.7m in June 2017 - was sold to a German real estate fund for 7m. CLS said the ...

