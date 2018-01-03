Budget airline Ryanair reported a 3% jump in traffic for December on Wednesday, a day after it said it has applied for a UK air operator licence. Traffic last month rose to 9.3 million customers from 9m in the same month a year ago, while the load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - ticked up to 95% from 94%. On a rolling annual basis, traffic grew 10% to 129m customers. Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs attributed the rise in traffic to lower fares. "Ryanair customers can look ...

