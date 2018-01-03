Tickmill Launches the Revolutionary Win-Win Live Trading Contest

LONDON, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global FX and CFD brokerage services provider Tickmill announced the launch of the Revolutionary Win-Win Live Forex trading contest, giving away exciting loyalty rebates to all participants and real Bitcoin prizes every month. The company has rolled out this thrilling contest to reward its Clients for their continued loyalty and support that have set the company well on a growth trajectory this year.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623527/Tickmill_Logo.jpg )

The Revolutionary Win-Win Live trading contest offers participants the opportunity to put their trading expertise in action and get rewarded for their outstanding performance with a real Bitcoin, one of the fast-growing assets in the world! Every month, two trading champions, that is the trader with the highest monthly amount of profit and the trader with the highest monthly percentage of profit will each earn a Bitcoin.

Also, eligible contestants who trade on a Pro or VIP account are entitled to 10% commission rebates for all closed positions and $1 per lot rebates on Bitcoin CFDs placed on the contest account.

Commenting on the launch of the new live trading contest, Tickmill Group CMO, Marilena Iakovou stated: "We launched this contest to celebrate an exceptional year of business excellence and growth which we largely owe to our valued Clients from all over the world. We truly believe that when our Clients excel, we grow stronger too. Our new live trading contest is our way of providing our Clients with an extra impetus to achieve optimum trading performance while offering them generous rewards in return for their loyalty. As a company that has positioned itself in the forefront of technological innovations, we have put a lot of thought to the prizes on offer to bring traders one step closer to what is deemed the future of finance".

The Contest will run from 11th December 2017 until 9th March 2018. For more information on the Contest and the applicable Terms & Conditions please click here.

About Tickmill

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD trading services provider, authorised and regulated by the FCA UK and the FSA SC. Catering to the needs of both individual and institutional investors, Tickmill offers first-class trading products with competitive conditions and ultra-fast execution.

For more information, please visit: http://www.tickmill.com

Trading CFDs can involve losses that exceed the initial investment.