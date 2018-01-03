BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Tender Offer

Over the two financial years ended 31 December 2017, being the reference period for the current discount control mechanism, the Company's US Dollar cum-income NAV increased from 459.26 cents per share at 31 December 2015 to 710.29 cents per share at 31 December 2017. After the reinvestment of dividends paid out in the period of 27 cents per share, (assuming that any dividends paid to shareholders were reinvested on the ex-dividend date, equating to a dividend reinvestment factor uplift of 1.04532), this represents a NAV total return of 61.7%, compared to a total return of 63.2% on the benchmark index. Therefore, as the Company has not underperformed the benchmark index on a US dollar total return basis by more than 1% per annum over the previous two financial years, the biennial tender offer will not be implemented.

This announcement contains inside information.

Date: 3 January 2018