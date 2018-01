BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment decreased notably in December, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Wednesday.



The number of people out of work declined 29,000 in December from November. Economists had forecast a decrease of 13,000.



The unemployment rate remained at a record low 5.5 percent in December. The rate for November was revised down from 5.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX