

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. The indicator is forecast to drop slightly to 53.0 in December from 53.1 in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the franc, yen and the euro, it eased from its early high against the greenback.



The pound was worth 1.3594 against the greenback, 152.69 against the yen, 1.3224 against the franc and 0.8858 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



