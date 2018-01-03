Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-03 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unaudited year 2017 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 222.9 million, and has increased by 4.0% comparing to 2016.



In 2017 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 130.6 million, and increased by 3.1% year-on-year. In 2017 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 52.8 million, and increased by 3.4% year-on-year, in Estonia has made EUR 39.4 million, and increased by 8.4% year-on-year.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 63.5 million in 4th quarter 2017 or by 5.2% more than in 2016. During the 4th quarter 2017 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 3.4% year-on-year, in Latvia increased by 6.6% and in Estonia by 9.6%.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 21.9 million in December 2017, and has increased by 7.7% in comparison to December 2016. The turnover of December 2017 is a record monthly turnover of Apranga Group in history.



During the year 2017 Apranga Group opened 6 stores, reconstructed 6 and closed 7 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores covering an area of 84.3 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 0.7% during the year.



Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 231 million turnover (including VAT) in 2018, or by 3.6% more, than actual the year 2017 turnover.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801