Live data firm WANdisco has secured a record contract win with an unnamed global financial institution that would see the group deploy its patented live data platform, WANdisco Fusion, directly to the client. The deployment of WANdisco Fusion, which was set to be rebranded as IBM Big Replicate, would mark the second multi-million dollar contract won by the company within the financial services sector in the last twelve months and would be delivered as part of the company's IBM OEM partnership. ...

