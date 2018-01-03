Electrocomponents expects changes to US tax law to trigger a one-off credit this year followed by a reduced overall tax rate. The distributor of semiconductors, cables and other electronic parts said President Trump's tax overhaul would have little effect on its effective tax rate for the year to 31 March. But it expects an unspecified non-cash exceptional tax credit from the revaluation of deferred tax balances. The US changes will reduce the group's effective tax rate to the mid-twenties from ...

