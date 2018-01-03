Next has nudged up its full-year profit target after a better online sales performance in the run up to Christmas, but the clothing retailer said it expects profits to fall in the coming year. Full price sales in the 54 days up to and including Christmas Eve were 1.5% higher than in the same period last year, much better November's guidance for a continuation of the 0.3% decline seen in the first eight months of the financial year. Part of the improvement as being due to the colder weather ...

