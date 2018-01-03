The financial watchdog has launched an investigation into Carillion's stock exchange news announcements in the period leading up to its major profit warning last July. The Financial Conduct Authority notified the embattled construction and support services group that the investigation was "in connection with the timeliness and content of announcements made by Carillion between 7 December 2016 and 10 July 2017". Carillion said is was "cooperating fully" with the the City regulator. For Carillion ...

