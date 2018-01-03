Germany's unemployment rate plumbed a fresh record low last month, falling to its least since the country's reunification in 1990. According to the Federal Labor Office, in seasonally adjusted terms the number of jobless fell by 29,000 to 2.442m, which was more than twice the 14,000 decline economists had predicted. In parallel, the rate of unemployment was unchanged from the downwardly revised estimate for the month before, at 5.5%. November's unemployment rate was originally pegged at 5.6%. ...

