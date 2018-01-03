sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,94 Euro		+0,14
+0,64 %
WKN: A12B8Z ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4 Ticker-Symbol: TLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,921
21,939
12:56
21,92
21,94
12:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG21,94+0,64 %