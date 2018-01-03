The U.S. International Trade Commission delivered a report to President Trump that should bolster Section 201's petitioners, SolarWorld and Suniva's efforts to get the president to impose sanctions on solar imports as the January 26 deadline looms.

As the calendar turned to December, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer asked the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) for a supplemental report to its initial finding in the Section 201 trade case, which concerns what petitioners Suniva and SolarWorld maintain were illegal business practices that caused their businesses to struggle (and, in Suniva's case, fail completely).

At the time, speculation was that the request was an attempt to make sure whatever decision President Donald J. Trump makes in the case will not be overturned by the World Trade Organization (WTO), an international body to which 164 countries have agreed to submit trade disputes.

The letter pushed the deadline for President Donald J. Trump to impose sanctions back from January 12 to January 26, which would allow the president to give full consideration to what the USITC found.

Two days after Christmas, the USITC submitted its report and found that no one could have foreseen that China - the only country repeatedly named explicitly as violating the WTO rules - would circumvent WTO rules in exporting solar modules into the U.S. market.

Notably, the argument centers on what the definition of "unforeseen developments" is. Despite the fact that neither the WTO Agreement on Safeguards (Safeguards Agreement) and the corresponding U.S. implementing statute refer to the term "unforeseen developments," its appellate body used the phrase when it interpreted the Safeguards Agreement. Its ruling requires that any safeguard measure also comport with the unforeseen developments provision of Article XIX:1(a) of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 (GATT), to wit:

{i}f as a result of unforeseen developments and of the effect of the obligations incurred by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...