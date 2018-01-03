Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2018



Effective from 1 January 2018, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018:



Uncapped bonds DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2018: -0.2128% pa DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2018: -0.1228% pa



Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



