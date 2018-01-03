DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC): Technologies, Applications and Emerging Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

CMC is a member of the family of cellulose ethers that find application in numbers of consumer goods and industrial applications, such as food and beverage, detergents, oil drilling, hydraulic fracturing, textile, paper, coatings, ceramics, mining, and other emerging applications. The continuous slump in oil prices, Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections and the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 were some of the major recent earthquakes that have been experienced by most of the global commodity markets, and CMC is not an exception of that. This has caused attenuation in demand for CMC in many of the application sectors, including a sharp decrease in the global oil and gas industry for the past two years. With the continuing economic uncertainties, it is now very important for stakeholders involved in the CMC industry to know the possible upcoming changes in the CMC market to plan their strategic steps well in advance.

Scope of Report

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of CMC used in applications in different industries. The market is broken down by applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are provided for each major type of CMC application and regional market with a highlight on CMC markets in India, the Middle East, and the Eastern European region. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional CMC market; it explains the major market drivers and challenges of the global CMC industry, industry structure, major applications, and the emerging applications of the global CMC market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the company landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major CMC manufacturers in the global CMC industry.

The scope of this report is wide and includes:

Overview on history of CMC industry and CMC technology.

Discussion on importance of CMC and its characteristics.

Detailed study on different grades of CMC and their market potential for various end use application sectors.

Analysis of the market's value, with data for 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections, including five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs), through 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of region-based CMC markets with an emphasis on markets in India , the Middle East , and Eastern Europe regions.

, the , and regions. Discussion on industry structure, key players and their market shares, technology market strategies, latest technological and process development, CMC production capacities by companies, and pricing trend for CMC.

PESTLE analysis and investigation on market dynamics that influence the market growth for the coming five years.

Opportunity Strategy Evaluation (OSE) for emerging CMC applications.

Focus on other influential factors, such as patents and company profiles.

Key highlights:

The global market for carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) should reach $1.2 billion by 2022 from $1.0 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, from 2017 to 2022.

by 2022 from in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, from 2017 to 2022. The Asia Pacific market for CMC is expected to grow from $330 million in 2017 to $411 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the period 2017-2022.

market for CMC is expected to grow from in 2017 to in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the period 2017-2022. The European market for CMC is expected to grow from $285 million in 2017 to $307 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 1.5% for the period 2017-2022.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Overview: History and Current State of CMC Industry

Chapter 4: CMC Technology

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics and CMC Market by Region

Chapter 6: CMC Market by Application and Emerging Opportunities

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

Chapter 8: Appendix A: General Guidelines

Chapter 9: Appendix B: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned:



Aciselsan Acipayam Seluloz Sanayi Ve Ticaret As

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Amar Cellulose Industries

Analytical Marketing Chemical (Amc) Group Llc

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Changshu Wealthy Science And Technology Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Longfar Industrial Co. Ltd.

CP Kelco OY

Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co. Ltd./Dks Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corp.

Dipti Cellulose Private Ltd.

Dupont/Danisco

Georgia-Pacific Llc

Goetz & Sons Inc.

Hebei Maoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hiranya Cellulose Products

International Paper Company Inc.

JSC Karbokam

Lamberti S.P.A.

Mare Austria Gmbh

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Patel Industries

PT Arbe Chemindo

Qingdao Linguang Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co. Ltd.

Quimica Amtex, S.A. De C.V.

Senmin International (Pty) Ltd./Cellulose Derivatives (Pty) Ltd.

Sidley Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sinocmc Co. Ltd.

Spechem Cellulose Pvt. Ltd.

Tembec Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

UGUR Seluloz Kimya A.S.

Xuzhou Liyuan Cellulose Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanhe Food Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mt8tg/carboxymethylcellu?w=5

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716