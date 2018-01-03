From L: Lawrence Chan, Chairman, HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee; HKTDC Acting Executive Director Benjamin Chau; and Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd



HONG KONG, Jan 3, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 44th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the ninth HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, and the 18th Hong Kong International Stationery Fair will be held from 8-11 January at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 2,940 international exhibitors will showcase an assortment of innovative and high-tech products.With global economic growth, commodity prices and overseas demand performing better than expected last year, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) estimated that Hong Kong's total exports in 2017 would rise by eight per cent, with strong performance particularly in toy exports. Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Acting Executive Director, said exports of toy products in the first 11 months of 2017 were encouraging, reaching HK$44.5 billion and increasing 32 per cent year on year. Considerable growth was recorded in multiple markets, including during the recent Christmas purchasing period, when sales were vibrant in key markets including the United States, France, Germany and Japan, as well as the Chinese mainland. According to the HKTDC Export Index for the fourth quarter of 2017, the toy sector was the only group that showed improved sentiment, reflecting stronger industry confidence in 2018.Mr Chau also anticipated that demand for electronic games, educational STEAM toys and licensed toy products will be keen. "Hong Kong's toys and games industry will continue to achieve steady growth brought by the technological advancement of electronic games, whose sales might outperform that of traditional toys," he said. "With the evolution from STEM to STEAM and even STREAM education, which strengthen the learning of science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and mathematics, demand for these educational toys is also rising. In addition, blockbuster sequels such as Star Wars, Avengers and the Incredibles series will soon be released, which will drive sales of related licensed products."Enhanced fair websites to facilitate year-round sourcingTo encourage suppliers to use online-to-offline (O2O) promotion, the HKTDC has enhanced the sourcing function of its trade fair websites by launching the new year-round "Exhibitions Online" platform at the Toys & Games and Baby Products fairs. Apart from featuring fair updates and the latest industry sourcing information, the new initiative also allows suppliers to connect with worldwide buyers anytime, while buyers can source industry-specific products from dedicated fair websites. It extends the exhibition online, to facilitate business discussions between suppliers and buyers beyond the fair period.The HKTDC's e-Badge initiative, which was well-received when it was launched at last November's Optical Fair, will gradually be introduced to most of the trade fairs this year, including at the Toys & Games Fair, the Baby Products Fair, the International Stationery Fair, and the Licensing Show.Asia's largest Toys & Games Fair presents the world's latest productsAsia's largest and the world's second-largest trade fair of its kind, this year's Toys & Games Fair will gather 2,100 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions.Six group pavilions will be set up to showcase the latest toys and games from around the world, including the Chinese mainland, Korea, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. The "World of Toys" pavilion, featuring mainly European exhibitors, returns for its 10th consecutive year. Another highlight, the Brand Name Gallery, will showcase more than 240 renowned brands from 18 countries and regions, including 4M, Eastcolight, Hape, SOAP STUDIO, WELLY.The Smart-Tech Toys zone will gather a variety of innovative toys and games that incorporate AR, VR, MR and mobile Apps. In addition, a STEAM Toys Product Display will again be set up to respond to rising demand for STEAM and STREAM educational toys.Other popular zones include Kidult World, showcasing toys for grown-ups such as magic items, hobby goods, action & war game items, and models & figurines; the Pet Toys zone, featuring toys and daily supplies for pets; and the Fireworks zone, which will return from its successful debut last year with a diverse range of pyrotechnic products, such as toy fireworks, stage fireworks, party fireworks and festive firecrackers suitable for use in various events.Concurrent Baby Products Fair and Stationery Fair to promote one-stop sourcingThe concurrent Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will welcome more than 580 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, including first-time exhibitors from Argentina, New Zealand and Portugal. Apart from the returning Korea pavilion, the fair will also welcome new pavilions from Singapore and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association. The Brand Name Gallery will present 51 fine brands from 16 countries and regions, such as BibaToys, Evenflo, La Mascot, Micralite. Other highlight zones include Baby Tech, where exhibitors will display high-tech smart products, and the World of Strollers and Gear II, showcasing award-winning and high-quality strollers.Organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, this year's Hong Kong International Stationery Fair features some 260 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, including group pavilions representing Korea and Taiwan. A strong range of industry-leading brands will showcase the latest art and craft supplies, back-to-school items, paper packaging and printing goods, office supplies and gift stationery. In addition, the theme display "All for Arts," exhibiting a wide collection of artistically designed stationery and art supplies, will be set up at the entrance of Hall 5B.Fringe events unveil industry trendsTo promote industry exchange, a series of industry events will be held, including the Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference 2018, to be held on 9 January under the theme "Evolving with the industry: Hot Trends in Toys Industry." International industry experts will discuss hot topics, including global industry trends, e-commerce opportunities, big data application and licensing issues. Other thematic seminars include "STEM and STEAM Toys - More than a Buzzword;" "Toys Compliance, Testing & Export Protection;" "The Age of Digital Marketing for Toys and Baby Products;" "Key Apparel Trend for Autumn/Winter 2018/19 for Baby and Kidswear;" and "Marketing Your Stationery Business in the Digital Age."In addition, there will be multiple Product Demo and Launch sessions, as well as a buyer forum that explores emerging market opportunities. Another highlight event, the Hong Kong Toys and Baby Products Awards 2018 Presentation Ceremony, will be held on the first day of the fairs (8 January), followed by the Winning Products Presentation the next day. The Awards aim to identify toys and baby products that are uniquely designed, creative and high quality, and to recognise outstanding industry achievements. The winning products will be exhibited at Halls 3F-G Concourse during the fairs to showcase the creative designs to international buyers.The concurrent HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show is Asia's largest and the world's second-largest fair of its kind. The fair will gather more than 380 exhibitors, showcasing over 1,000 brands and properties. HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games FairEdition: 44thNo of Exhibitors: 2,100 exhibitors from 45 countries and regionsFair Websites: hktoyfair.hktdc.comProduct Highlights: Click here http://bit.ly/2CeSvxdHKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products FairEdition: 9thNo of Exhibitors: Over 580 exhibitors from 27 countries and regionsFair Websites: hkbabyfair.hktdc.comProduct Highlights: Click here http://bit.ly/2CxQgJyHong Kong International Stationery FairEdition: 18thNo of Exhibitors: Some 260 exhibitors from 15 countries and regionsFair Websites: www.hkstationeryfair.comProduct Highlights: Click here http://bit.ly/2iZDyVIPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2lLJuFt Source: HKTDC