

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Commercial passenger jets recorded zero accident deaths last year, marking 2017 the safest on record, according to a Dutch consulting firm and an aviation safety group that tracks crashes.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump took his share of credit for the achievement. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, he said, 'since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!'



Dutch aviation consulting firm To70 and the Aviation Safety Network both reported Monday that there were no commercial passenger jet fatalities last year. Adrian Young of To70 said, '2017 was the safest year for aviation ever.'



As per reports, decades of work from regulators including the FAA, as well as the work of airlines and plane manufacturers to reduce accidents, increased flight safety.



In the Civil Aviation Safety Review for 2017, To70 estimated that for large commercial passenger flights, the fatal accident rate is 0.06 per million flights, or chances of a plane being involved in a fatal accident is now one in 16 million. The report noted only two fatal accidents, both involving small turbo-prop aircraft, with a total of 13 lives lost. It showed that no jets crashed in passenger service anywhere in the world.



According to the Aviation Safety Network, there were no commercial passenger jet deaths in the year. But, 10 fatal airliner accidents were recorded, resulting in 44 fatalities onboard and 35 persons on the ground, including cargo planes and commercial passenger turboprop aircraft.



In 2016, 271 people lost their lives in seven fatal events, reports noted. Aviation deaths around the world have been steadily falling, the Aviation Safety Network said. In 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide.



But Young, senior aviation consultant for To70, warned that 'It is unlikely that this historic low will be maintained; in part, these very positive figures rest on good fortune.'



Trump's administration in last October implemented new screening procedures for U.S.-bound flyers. Previously, the Department of Homeland Security had ordered nine airlines to ban carry-on electronic devices.



Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah reportedly told NBC News, 'Last year, the president announced his initiative to modernize Air Traffic Control and under his leadership, the Department of Homeland Security released enhanced security measures to ensure safer commercial air travel. The president is pleased there were no commercial airline deaths in 2017, and hopes this remains consistent in 2018 and beyond.'



The UK is said to have the best air-safety record of any major country with the last fatal accident involving a British airline happened in 1989.



