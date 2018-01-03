AIM-listed employment agency Staffline said on Wednesday that full-year results should be in line with market expectations but revenues will be a touch below its £1bn target. In a trading update for the year to the end of December 2017, the company said that revenues will still be around 9% higher than the £882.4m reported in 2016. Staffline said demand in the staffing business has remained strong through the second half and the division has once again achieved "excellent" growth in the number ...

