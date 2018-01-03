Low-cost airline Wizz Air, which connects central and eastern Europe with the rest of the continent, reported good growth in passenger numbers in December. Passenger numbers were up 19.8% to 2.725m, a slight slowing from the 22% growth the month before. Load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - rose very slightly to 87.5% from 87.3% in the same month the year before but was down from 88.3% in November. Meanwhile, capacity was boosted by 19.4% last month to 2.6m as the Hungary-based ...

