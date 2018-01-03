AIM-listed Big Sofa, an international video analytics provider to consumer brands and market research agencies, has won two "significant" contracts, one with US retailer Target and the other with Zurich North America, the US company of the global insurance group. Both customers have retained Big Sofa on a monthly subscription model, with initial terms of six and twelve months respectively, starting on 1 January. The subscriptions are expected to lead to "material" revenue contributions this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...