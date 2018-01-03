

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in four months in November, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 2.5 percent in November from 3.5 percent in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 4,900 in November from 7,200 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 6,100.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 1.7 percent in November, down from 3.6 percent in the preceding month.



