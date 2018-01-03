Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - Technical disturbances in GCF test systems TST2, TST3 and TST4



Currently the market data in GCF test systems TST2, TST3 and TST4 is not available.



Troubleshooting is in progress.



For technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com