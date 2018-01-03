Evolving Dynamics in the Luxury EV Space will Push OEMs to Look into Innovative Integration of Services and Experience as a Revenue Stream in the Future

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future Trends in Luxury Electric Vehicle Market in North America and Europe 2016 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Stringent emission regulations have pushed luxury OEMs to electrify their offerings to adhere to the standards. Although battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are being touted as sustainable alternative transportation solutions, low adoption can be attributed to lack of consumer awareness and common misconceptions about electric range and e-technology. While a set of tech savvy consumers and green environmentalists are the early adopters, OEMs need to offer more than a product to attract consumers across varying demographic segments. Moreover, the luxury space is evolving more rapidly than its internal-engine powered counterpart owing to the influential impact of the ACEC trend.

The future of luxury automotive banks on the Autonomous, Connected, Electric, and Shared Mobility (ACES) trend. Automakers are ever agile in the space of luxury electric cars, integrating next-gen technological features owing to the support of autonomous, connectivity, and mobility trends. Automakers are embracing these trends and luxury electric vehicles are undergoing a major transformation in terms of features and branding. On the autonomous trend front, luxury OEMs will be subjected to a first wave of application of inductive charging and business models based on in-car experiences. But the impact on connectivity and HMI innovations is vital for brands looking towards differentiating themselves. AI-based personal assistance and AI-based proactive navigation to eliminate range anxiety and optimal use of battery charge will be a few examples of features included in the car. With regards to HMI, intuitive touch-based systems are set to become a norm. Women-centric designs will also be in the radar of premium makers, especially in the SUV segments. In the prospect of autonomous shared mobility economy only 2 distinctive segments will survive - premium and low cost. Therefore, it becomes essential for OEMs to look beyond the product and lean on customer experience (CX) to not only better enable a sustainable revolution but to also diversify their offerings to stay ahead of the competition.

Research Benefits

This study captures future trends in luxury electric vehicles and discusses about challenges to OEM's and their remediation strategies.

Key Issues Addressed:

How will the automotive Mega Trends impact the luxury EV landscape and ecosystem?

How are brand positioning and design of perceptive attributes helping OEMs convey their message for electrified products?

What are the various challenges faced while adopting a trend and how can OEMs overcome it?

What are the new features that will evolve and come into play with the impact of autonomous, connectivity, and mobility trends?

How are the OEMs evolving beyond their current offerings to provide value and incentive luxury electric vehicle adoption?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

3. 360 Overview of Luxury EV Ecosystem

4. Market Trends in Luxury EV

5. Retail Trends in Luxury EV

6. Mobility Trends in Luxury EV

7. Benchmarking Analysis and Insights

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned



Audi

BMW

JLR

Mercedes-Benz

Porshe

Tesla

Volvo

