Global Protein Ingredients Market is Estimated to Reach USD 46.40 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.50%

The "Global Protein Ingredients Market - By Product Type, Form, Application, Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The growth of global market for protein ingredients is due to the rising popularity of soy and pea proteins among consumers. There is more inclination towards the demand for eggs and dairy products is also supporting the growth of this market considerably. The global protein ingredients market is broadly classified into plant and animal proteins. It comprises of 80% of the overall market animal protein led the global market in 2016.



Supply-Demand Scenario:



The global protein ingredients market was USD 31.8 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 46.40 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecasted period.



Growth by Region:



North America is the largest market which has experienced growth in this field followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The emerging demand for eggs and dairy products is also enhancing the growth of this market considerably.



Drivers Vs. Constraints:



The most prevalent drivers for the growth of the market is the strong scientific evidence supporting health benefits. Animal sources dominate the market compared to the plant source. Animal sources include egg, diary, whey and other protein ingredients. Animal proteins are highly beneficial in building muscles and good health. Plant proteins are gaining more popularity and market share. Plant proteins consist of low fat and cholesterol.



Industry Structure and Updates:



North America led the overall market in 2016. Europe is also emerging as a succeeding regional market for protein ingredients. However, owing to maturation, it is likely to lose some shares to Asia Pacific and Latin America in the years to come.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

Definition

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Need of Plant Protein Market

Regulations

Market Dynamics

Introduction

Drivers

Constraints

Opportunities/Reason of growth

4. Global Protein Ingredients market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - By Revenue



5. By Product Type

Animal Protein

Whey Protein

Casin and Casensates

Milk Protein

Egg Protein

Gelatin

Plant Protein

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

6. By Form

Isolate

Concentrate

Others

7. By Application

Supplements and Nutritional Powders

Beverages

Protein and Nutritional bars

Bakery and Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Meat and Meat Products

Dairy Products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

8. By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

9. Vendor Market Share Analysis



10. Company Profiles

Cargill

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Arla Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hilmar Ingredients

Kewpie Corporation

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Gelita AG

Omega Protein Corporation

Amco Proteins

Kerry Group PLC

11. Industry Structure

Industry M&As, Consolidations

Investment Opportunities

Global Protein Ingredients market - Road Ahead

