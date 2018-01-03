Global Protein Ingredients Market is Estimated to Reach USD 46.40 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.50%

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Protein Ingredients Market - By Product Type, Form, Application, Regions - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The growth of global market for protein ingredients is due to the rising popularity of soy and pea proteins among consumers. There is more inclination towards the demand for eggs and dairy products is also supporting the growth of this market considerably. The global protein ingredients market is broadly classified into plant and animal proteins. It comprises of 80% of the overall market animal protein led the global market in 2016.
Supply-Demand Scenario:
The global protein ingredients market was USD 31.8 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 46.40 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecasted period.
Growth by Region:
North America is the largest market which has experienced growth in this field followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The emerging demand for eggs and dairy products is also enhancing the growth of this market considerably.
Drivers Vs. Constraints:
The most prevalent drivers for the growth of the market is the strong scientific evidence supporting health benefits. Animal sources dominate the market compared to the plant source. Animal sources include egg, diary, whey and other protein ingredients. Animal proteins are highly beneficial in building muscles and good health. Plant proteins are gaining more popularity and market share. Plant proteins consist of low fat and cholesterol.
Industry Structure and Updates:
North America led the overall market in 2016. Europe is also emerging as a succeeding regional market for protein ingredients. However, owing to maturation, it is likely to lose some shares to Asia Pacific and Latin America in the years to come.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Need of Plant Protein Market
- Regulations
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Drivers
- Constraints
- Opportunities/Reason of growth
4. Global Protein Ingredients market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - By Revenue
5. By Product Type
- Animal Protein
- Whey Protein
- Casin and Casensates
- Milk Protein
- Egg Protein
- Gelatin
- Plant Protein
- Soy Protein
- Wheat Protein
6. By Form
- Isolate
- Concentrate
- Others
7. By Application
- Supplements and Nutritional Powders
- Beverages
- Protein and Nutritional bars
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Breakfast Cereals
- Meat and Meat Products
- Dairy Products
- Infant Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Others
8. By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
9. Vendor Market Share Analysis
10. Company Profiles
- Cargill
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Arla Foods
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Hilmar Ingredients
- Kewpie Corporation
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd
- Gelita AG
- Omega Protein Corporation
- Amco Proteins
- Kerry Group PLC
11. Industry Structure
- Industry M&As, Consolidations
- Investment Opportunities
- Global Protein Ingredients market - Road Ahead
