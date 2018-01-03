The process includes a test device, measurement of current output under different levels of illumination and different voltages, and how performance varies under these changing conditions.

A research team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) claims to have developed a new and faster process to assess the efficiency of new photovoltaic materials, in order to avoid long, expensive and time-consuming assessments that are usually based on lab samples for extensive testing.

The scientists said the process is based on a set of tools that relies on a series of relatively simple lab tests combined with computer modeling of the physical properties of the proposed materials, as well as additional ...

