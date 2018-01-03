A Special Torch Bearer Makes Debut at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the PyeongChang Olympics, the torch relay is underway in South Korea. On the first day of the New Year, the flame was passed to Pohang.

In the afternoon, Yan Yuhong from Sichuan recommended by Samsung, the global partner of the Olympic Games and sponsor of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, attended the torch relayas a special torch bearer. Samsung (China) also donated theelectric wheelchair to Yan in 2013 through its Swing of Love programme to help improve his living and learning conditions,while fundinghis rehabilitation and training in 2014.

As the last torch bearerthat day, Yan completed the torch relayon anelectric wheelchair and won applause from the crowds. After the completion of the torch relay, many people took group photos with him to mark the occasion. Later, local media also interviewed Yan. It was the first time for Yan to be a torch bearer and he was very excited. He also expressed his wish to carry the Olympic torch for China in 2022.

Yan Yuhong was stricken with polio and suffered from paraplegia due to high fever at the age of one. From then, he started the life of "hand stand walk". Fortunately, thanks to the Chinese Government,media andcommunity, Yan finally got on his feet through multiple operations and rehabilitation training. With the gradual physical rehabilitation, Yan started to pursue his "sports dream". He actively participated in swim training and subsequently won three medals on swimming competitions of Sichuan Disabled Games.

About Samsung (China)

Since its establishment in 1992, Samsung (China) has witnessed rapid investment and development. As of today, its businesses in China cover electronics, finance, services and other fields. Samsung (China)has never stopped making contributions to China while vigorously developing its businesses. Recently, backed by resource advantages, Samsung (China) has always stuck to be an enterprise loved by Chinese people and making contributions to China through constantly building the public welfare ecological system. It has been sparing no efforts to help more Chinese youth realize their dreams.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624217/Yan_Yuhong.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624218/Yan_Yuhong_interview.jpg

