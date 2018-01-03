VFS Global to Process Germany Visas in 10 New Countries

DUBAI, UAE, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Federal Foreign Office of Germany has selected VFS Global to manage German visa applications in two additional regions - the Middle East and North Africa. The contract covers 10 countries of operations and runs until 2023. VFS Global already processes visas for Germany in nine countries across the globe.

The first of the Germany Visa Application Centres in the new regions will be launched in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Manama on 1 February, 2018.

This contract award further strengthens VFS Global's position as a strong visa processing partner for Schengen member states, and significantly enhances its presence in the Middle East and North Africa.

Chris Dix, Head - Business Development, VFS Global remarked, "VFS Global's relationship with Germany has grown from strength to strength since our partnership started in 2005, with operations now spanning 19 countries globally. This new contract is testament to the Federal Foreign Office of Germany's faith in our services. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Germany, and to offering our first class visa processing services to the residents of the Middle East and North Africa regions."

This new contract award comes soon after VFS Global's three year contract extension by the Norwegian Government, covering 39 countries in the Europe & Russia, Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Americas regions.

For VFS Global, 2017 has been an eventful year with contracts awarded for eight new client governments: namely, Armenia, Bahrain, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Georgia, Nigeria, Slovakia and Ukraine. VFS Global ended the year as the trusted partner to 58 client governments worldwide, offering a range of visa, permit, passport, consular, identity and citizen services.

VFS Globalis the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. As on 30 November 2017, VFS Global operates2453 Application Centres in130 countriesacrossfive continents, and has processed over 160 million applications. As on 31 December 2017, VFS Global is the trusted partner of58 client governments. VFS Global's worldwide operations are certifiedISO 9001:2008for Quality Management System,ISO 27001:2013for Information Security Management SystemandISO 14001:2004for Environmental Management System.

