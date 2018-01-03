Global Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% with Increasing Demand for Organic and Gluten-Free Yogurt Drinks

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global yogurt fruit blend drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Yogurt Fruit Blend Drinks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for organic and gluten-free yogurt drinks. Organic fruits and vegetables are not artificially ripened or sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. Consumers have started becoming concerned about the composition of products and food safety. This has increased the demand for organic products across the globe. Stonyfield Farm is one of the leading vendors in the global organic yogurt blend drinks market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about the health benefits of yogurt. Consumers are increasingly interested in consuming healthier food and beverage products that help to attain complete health and well-being. They are increasing the intake of food supplements and nutraceutical products to complete the deficiencies of several vitamins, mineral, and other nutrients in the body. In the current hectic lifestyle of individuals, it is very difficult to main proper gut health. This increases the demand for yogurt-based products as they contain bacteria that are good for the stomach.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating prices of raw materials. The major raw materials for yogurt fruit blend drinks are fruits, vegetables, milk, sugar, and others. The fluctuation in the prices of raw materials results in an abrupt change in prices of the final product. The fluctuation in the price of raw materials can be due to adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, national emergencies, supply shortages, other unexpected events. As an effect of this, it becomes a challenge for manufacturers to continue the ongoing supply of a particular batch size. The fluctuation in product price affects the purchase decision of consumers which further impact the market performance of the manufacturer.

Key vendors

Chobani

Danone

LALA Branded Products

Nestle

Stonyfield Farm

Other prominent vendors

Biogreen Dairy

Bright Foods

China Mengniu Dairy

FrieslandCampina

Yili

Powerful Men

Raisio

MLEKOVITA

Tropical Cheese Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation By Packaging



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vgdl9s/global_yogurt?w=5





