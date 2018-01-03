V22 Plc - Directorate Change

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

V22 announces that Geoff Hunt has retired from the Board of the Company with effect from 1 January 2018. The Company is extremely grateful to Geoff for his contributions to the Company and would like to wish him all the best in the future,

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

