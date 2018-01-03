sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

03.01.2018
V22 Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, January 3

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

V22 announces that Geoff Hunt has retired from the Board of the Company with effect from 1 January 2018. The Company is extremely grateful to Geoff for his contributions to the Company and would like to wish him all the best in the future,

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

V22 PLC
Tara Cranswick
tara@v22collection.com
www.v22collection.com

PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
+44 20 7469 0930


