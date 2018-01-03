New Global Beverage Cans Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Beverage cans are used for different non-alcoholic beverages, such as CSD, energy drinks, and juices. It is observed that the popularity of metal cans is increasing among consumers. This is mainly because beverage cans have a better hermetic seal and good barrier against oxygen and sunlight, thereby retaining the taste of the beverage. The global beverage cans market is expected to grow on the back drops of factors such as increased need for metal cans and rise in consumption of energy drinks. There is an increased need for metal cans due to their various advantages such as higher mechanical strength and high quality of printing and decoration possible compared with other packaging solutions. The analysts forecast the global beverage cans market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beverage cans market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of beverage cans.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Beverage Cans Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.



Market drivers

Increased need for metal cans

Market trends

Growing market for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and tea

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing market for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and tea. There has been a rise in the RTD coffee and tea consumption. These drinks are not only seen as instant energy drinks but also form a part of the lifestyle in most countries such as Japan and the US. The major factors driving the RTD tea and coffee market are the growing health awareness and rising disposable incomes of the population. The rising consumption of the on-the-go health drinks has mainly made an impact on the demand for RTD tea and coffee.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased need for metal cans. Metal cans are used for beverage such as beer, soft drinks, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices. One of the major factors driving the growth of the global beverage cans market is the augmented need for metal cans. The rising preference for metal packaging over other types of packaging is because of various advantages that metal encasing products provide.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Material

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

CAN-PACK S .A

.A CPMC HOLDINGS

Crown

Orora Packaging Australia

BWAY Corporation

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Metal Packaging Europe

Silgan Holdings

Tata Steel

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zn2m8/new_global?w=5

