Classroom Management Systems Market 24.71% CAGR by 2022 | ReportsnReports

Classroom Management Systems Market report provides leading vendors in the market is included based on profile, business performance, sales, etc. Vendors mentioned as Blackboard, Dell, Faronics, HP, Impero Software, NetSupport. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: CrossTec, Globe Microsystems, and Netop. The analysts forecast global classroom management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 24.71% during the period 2018-2022.

Commenting on the classroom management systems market report, an analyst said the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of virtual schools. Owing to the advent of e-learning, advanced learning methodologies such as virtual learning will gain prominence in the coming years. Virtual teaching aids in enhancing the learning experience of students using videos, audios, gamifications, and simulations. With rapid technological advancements in both educational hardware and software, vendors can also enable positive real-time interactive sessions. The report considers the revenue generated from the classroom management systems.

According to the classroom management systems market report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising adoption of cloud-based management tools. Software providers are offering cloud-based advanced systems due to the increased penetration of the Internet, rapid advancements in technology, and the rising digitization. Cloud-based services aid in reducing the workload of administrative services while providing increased storage capacity. This influences the adoption of cloud based-services. Education institutions are adopting cloud-based tools to enable the easy and cost-effective integration of software such as adaptive learning, LMS, and learning analytics. Cloud computing technology also extends the performance capabilities to deliver efficient computing resources such as processing power and storage.

The classroom management systems market is significantly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Players in this classroom monitoring software market offer focus on differentiating their products mainly in terms of deployment and features. The increasing need for offering personalized learning experiences and the rising awareness will offer significant growth opportunities for players in this marketspace. The classroom management systems can be segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. Cloud-based classroom management systems market segment will account for the major share of the classroom monitoring software market by the end of the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment model enables students, teachers, and administrators to access the data anytime and from anywhere.

