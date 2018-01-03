BOSTON and BERLIN, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO Inc. offers a dynamic and industry-leading ecosystem for online ordering in the life science sector. In today's cluttered and nontransparent e-commerce setting, digitally streamlining purchasing processes has become increasingly crucial for all stakeholders. ZAGENO provides useful information for scientists, a decrease in internal costs for procurement departments, and increased reach towards high-potential target audiences for biotechnology vendors.



Life Science Marketplace Connects Major Stakeholders ZAGENO was founded with the vision to connect scientists, administrative departments, and vendors of biotechnology products through one single platform. ZAGENO enables scientists to order research materials through a comprehensive e-commerce platform comparable to other online shopping websites for consumer products. ZAGENO's co-founders David Pumberger, Florian Wegener, and Kilian Veer established a holistic solution to satisfy all relevant stakeholders. The core of the ZAGENO engine is to fulfill scientists' needs and facilitate their decision-making processes by covering all touchpoints necessary to complete an order online. With the resulting advanced customer experience, ZAGENO laid the foundation for the start-up's accelerated traction with leading life science institutions, academic research environments, and life science research companies.



360° Purchasing Decisions - Bundling Crucial Information To arrive at well-informed conclusions during the purchasing process is not always easy for scientists. After all, to question the obvious, go the extra mile, and strive for new insights is a personality trait one needs for a successful career in research. To better understand what is crucial for success in this environment, we analyzed scientists' purchasing behavior and brought together three components necessary for a thriving, digital life science marketplace: Content, Community, and Commerce.



Content, Community, and Commerce in Life Science Research For ZAGENO, content means compiling product specifications from vendors, enabling product comparisons across manufacturers, and enhancing product descriptions and specifications where needed. ZAGENO's expert biotech team curates product details using machine learning software to deliver the best results. Furthermore, a patent-pending "Scientific Score" tells customers how widely used a specific product is and, for example, how many times the product has appeared in peer-reviewed publications.



Globally Accessible High-Value Community Knowledge Community translates into building a holistic resource for scientists where they can exchange thoughts about products, get support via ZAGENO's unique biotech expert live chat, and access high-quality scientific content available to everyone. Early in 2018, ZAGENO will launch an ISSN-registered peer-review journal (EUREKA! Methods) that will be different from the majority of existing journals in one major respect: access and publishing will be free of charge. This will open opportunities for life science researchers in emerging markets and to scientific and academic institutions that lack adequate funding. With the launch of EUREKA! Methods, the start-up is approaching its next milestone in becoming a global and growing authority in the fields of life science research.



The ZAGENO Ecosystem for Life Science Ordering Online A new, interconnected biotechnology e-commerce experience is what ZAGENO represents. Every touchpoint combination between scientists, vendors, and procurement needs a thoughtful, specific set-up to work effectively. To optimize, streamline and automate processes, every possible connection was rigorously analyzed, and their resulting scenarios examined. In combination with profound industry insights, the findings helped formulate ZAGENO's dynamic, market-leading set-up. ZAGENO's approach enables smooth, logical integration with all IT systems commonly used in the biotech e-commerce sector and particularly procurement departments. Biotechnology vendors and companies benefit from ZAGENO's online platform by reaching potential customers during their decision-making and buying process. Biotech brands can utilize ZAGENO as an additional digital sales channel to increase their brand's reach in key markets across the USA and Europe, strengthen brand awareness, and promote a positive brand image.



From unconnected stakeholders to integrated biotech industry members "The entire online process of information gathering, ordering, and order approving within the life science and biotechnology sector is lacking coherence and ease," says Kilian Veer, Chief Operating Officer at ZAGENO Inc. "Maverick ordering is the only method a majority of scientists and laboratories can use to purchase research materials online because there is no other option available helping scientists to make purchasing decisions and streamline administrative order processes," he continues. "With ZAGENO," says Kilian, "we offer an ecosystem to connect all stakeholders via one single platform enabling quick purchasing decisions as well as coherent order information and tracking."



About ZAGENO Inc. Since its formation in 2015, ZAGENO Inc. has set new standards in the international biotech market. With the vision to offer an online marketplace connecting scientists, academic research institutes, and biotech manufacturers, ZAGENO is growing exponentially and represents a milestone for the digitization of science and research. World-renowned research facilities use ZAGENO for ordering lab equipment and for optimizing internal processes. The start-up employs 47 staff members in Boston (USA) and Berlin (Germany). These two locations were selected for their proximity to renowned institutions known for their research advancements and scientific breakthroughs. For more EUREKA-moments - Welcome to ZAGENO: https://zageno.com



Company Contact: Gesa Schramme, VP Digital Growth ZAGENO Inc. pr@zageno.com



