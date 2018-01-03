MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/18 -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) today announced that it has acquired the assets of New-York based Qello Concerts, the world's leading over-the-top (OTT) streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries - reaching users in more than 160 countries.

Qello Concerts, which has been described by Forbes as "the Netflix of Concert Films and Documentaries"(i) is available on Amazon Channels, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, on mobile devices, on the web at QelloConcerts.com, and more.

Through Qello Concerts, Stingray will benefit from deep operational expertise and instantly elevate its status as a global leader in the fast-growing OTT business-to-consumer (B2C) category.

Stingray is uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth of Qello Concerts by leveraging their respective global distribution agreements with major cable/satellite operators and telecommunication companies.

This transaction marks Stingray's fifth acquisition of fiscal 2018, preceded by Yokee Music Ltd. (May 2017), C Music Entertainment Ltd. (May 2017), SBA Music PTY Ltd. (July 2017), and Satellite Music Australia PTY Ltd. (July 2017).

Acquisition Highlights

-- Content deals with all major music labels -- Access to streaming live events and third-party live streaming -- Pay-for View and recurring subscription Video On Demand revenue

Qello Concerts Highlights

-- Founded in 2010 by Richard Johnson, Bob Frank, and Brian Lisi -- Deep expertise in OTT distribution, and content monetization -- Available on TV, mobile, and the web, and transforms any screen into a live concert video experience -- The world's largest catalog of concert films, award-winning music documentaries, and live streaming music events from the 1920s to today -- Library spans all musical genres from classic rock, rock, progressive rock, blues, pop, country, metal, folk, jazz, EDM, indie, Christian & gospel, singer-songwriter, and more -- The greatest performances from Queen, Pink Floyd, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Nirvana, Tiesto, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Bob Marley, Green Day, Rush, Santana, Bon Jovi, Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthews Band, Billy Joel, Hall & Oates, Norah Jones, David Bowie, The Police, Eric Clapton, and so much more -- Vast collection of award-winning documentaries presenting the stories behind the music of The Beatles, Tom Petty, The Band, Tupac, and more

Quotes:

"The acquisition of Qello Concerts confirms our position as the market leader in music SVOD services worldwide following the successful launch of Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, and Stingray Karaoke with major providers such as Amazon Channels and Comcast," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We see this agreement as a way forward to deliver on our mission of becoming the destination for consumers worldwide who want to discover and enjoy music across all platforms on all of their devices."

"Qello Concerts' mission has always been to preserve and curate the most iconic music performances and films, and to deliver the highest quality experience, which is exactly how music fans want to consume entertainment," said Richard Johnson President and Co-founder of Qello Concerts. "We couldn't have chosen a more perfect new home than Stingray for Qello Concerts. Our passion for music, coupled with our dedication to deliver the ultimate user experience falls directly in line with Stingray's mission. We look forward to accelerating growth and leveraging new opportunities as Stingray and Qello forge ahead together."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music services and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, and more. Stingray's services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps, and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes information with respect to Stingray's goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Stingray's control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in Stingray's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated June 8, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

