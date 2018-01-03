Cuba Ventures Corp.: Cuba Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement with UXS Mobile for Internationalization of Revolupay Blockchain App

Vancouver, BC - Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV (http://web.tmxmoney.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=CUV)) (Frankfurt: IJA2) (OTCBB: MPSFF (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MPSFF/quote)) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") with UXS Mobile to ensure the Company's blockchain based mobile application Revolupay is compatible with world protocols for multi-country international remittances and payments. The core application is well advanced and, should now be ahead of schedule, with a beta 2 version expected to go live in January 2018. UXS Mobile developers are now working alongside Vesilen and Cuba Ventures to ensure full internationalization of the app, permitting multinational deployment and use in order to satisfy major remittance markets globally under the proposed national master franchisee model. The development team has released a sneak peek video of the Revolupay app in initial first beta form on an android mobile device.

Sneak Peek of Revolupay Beta 1.0: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4A64HhCVc0&feature=youtu.be (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4A64HhCVc0&feature=youtu.be)

About UXS Mobile:

UXS Mobile is a European preeminent mobile app specialist focused upon international audiences and was the largest single placee in the private placement which closed recently. UXS Mobile has created mobile apps for major international Spanish banks like Banco Popular and Evo Banco. UXS Mobile has created apps for some of the largest corporations globally including McDonalds, Heineken, Red Bull, Renfe (Spains national rail carrier), Mucho Viaje, Fiestify and many others. Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the company will make a one-time payment to UXS Mobile of 30,000 Euros to guarantee full internationalization of the current beta app and provide the upgraded beta 2 rollout by January 31st, 2018.

Revolupay Blockchain Development Update:

UXS Mobile signed DA for internationalization of Revolupay app.

Beta 1 app version in live trial stage

Revolupay name and design mark filed with Canadian Intellectual Property Office

Revolupay name and design mark filed with U.S Patent and Trademark Office

Revolupay name and design mark filed with Chinese Intellectual Property Office

Revolupay name and design mark filed with European Patent and Trademark Office

Revolupay name and design mark filed with Russian Intellectual Property Office

Revolupay in process of Trademark filing worldwide

Registered all popular domain name iterations and www.RevoluPay.com (http://www.RevoluPay.com)

Disruptive blockchain technology rollout chronology website www.DisruptN.com (http://www.DisruptN.com) with planned $10 billion market for 2018

Internal and external software engineer team assembled and project in Beta 1.0

Signed a definitive agreement with Vesilen Investments for co-development of the blockchain platform and Revolupay app.

Complete update of www.CubaVentures.com (http://www.CubaVentures.com) to reflect the enhanced direction of the company

CubaFin Partner Updates:

As previously announced, due to the latest addition of Revolupay and its impending internationalization, the Company is finalizing the modified definitive agreements with Al-Fahim Technologies and Bhavnani Corporation. News on these definitive agreements is forthcoming.

Cuba Ventures in the Media:

Steve Marshall, CEO of Cuba Ventures, was on RT America discussing Revolupay:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiJw_E5FEsE&feature=youtu.be (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiJw_E5FEsE&feature=youtu.be)

Mr. Marshall was also interviewed on the Keiser Report in New York:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxqgtad59bg&feature=youtu.be (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zxqgtad59bg&feature=youtu.be)

Further interview on Telemundo Washington aired December 10th (Spanish)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsPr4xQWCNU&feature=youtu.be (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsPr4xQWCNU&feature=youtu.be)





Insider Participation in Private Placement:

As to the private placement that closed recently, Insiders subscribed for 68,180 units.

About Cuba Ventures Corp.:

Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.

Cuba Ventures Corp has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, the USA domiciled, licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote U.S compliant travel packages to Americans citizens through its equity partner International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Travelucion's 432 Cuba focused multilingual websites generate over 35 million page-views per year, directing traffic to the company's online booking and e-commerce sites. These online websites cover all facets of Cuba including over 80 travel destinations, hotels & resorts, bed & breakfast, tours, car rentals, restaurants, as well as Cuban culture, history, music, celebrities, sports, medical treatments and more.

Cuba Ventures' FinTech division is embracing world renowned entities to bring together a global force to stimulate Cuba's archaic economic systems. Revolupay blockchain deployment across the all-important private enterprises and remittance industry are primary objectives of this division. Finally, bridge loans for foreign enterprises who receive Cuban bank payment instruments will enable faster transactions and rapid advances in the economy.

Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 80 years of combined advisor experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between third parties anxious to begin commercial operations with Cuba and, the company's Cuba Consulting Unit. Current contractual partnerships include Tyrval, a worldwide hotel industry supplier. Cuba Ventures intends to augment the amount of financially beneficial consulting related businesses.

For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) or Travelucion visit the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com (http://www.cubaventures.com) or www.travelucion.com (http://www.travelucion.com). The Company has 106,842,276

shares issued and outstanding.

CUBA VENTURES CORP.

STEVE MARSHALL

______________________________

Steve Marshall

CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cubaventures.com (mailto:info@cubaventures.com)

