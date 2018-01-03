AIM-listed network security company Corero Network Security said on Wednesday that it has secured two new orders worth more than $400,000 for SmartWall products and related one-year support services. The group's SmartWall Threat Defense System 100Gbps technology has been selected by two North American customers, a service provider and a hosting provider, to deliver real-time distributed denial of services (DDoS) protection to their respective end-customers. Coreror said the 100Gbps product ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...