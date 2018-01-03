Active-Investors: Free Research Report as PVH's GAAP EPS Surged 96% and Beat Expectations

Stock Monitor: Oxford Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017, PVH posted net sales of $2.36 billion compared to $2.24 billion in Q3 FY16, reflecting an increase of 5% on a y-o-y basis. The revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.33 billion.

The Company's gross profit was $1.30 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.19 billion in Q3 FY16, increasing 8.87% on a y-o-y basis. PVH's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $1.02 billion in the reported quarter compared to $918 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 11.14% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income surged 41.84% to $280.7 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $197.9 million in Q3 FY16.

PVH's net income totaled $239.2 million in the reported quarter compared to $126.2 million in the third quarter of the previous year, shooting 89.54% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.05 in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.56 in Q3 FY16, increasing 95.51% on a y-o-y basis. PVH's EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $3.02 for Q3 FY17 versus $2.60 in Q3 FY16, beating analysts' estimates of $2.91.

Segment Details

PVH has three business segments, namely: (i) Calvin Klein segment, (ii) Tommy Hilfiger segment, and (iii) Heritage Brands segment.

The Calvin Klein segment posted net sales of $942.60 million in the reported quarter compared to $891.20 million in Q3 FY16, growing 5.77% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $142.40 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $68.90 million in the third quarter of the previous year, advancing to 106.68% on a y-o-y basis, and was primarily attributable to a non-cash loss of $77 million recorded in the year ago same period in advance of the Mexico deconsolidation.

The Tommy Hilfiger segment posted net sales of $1.02 billion in the reported quarter compared to $927 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 9.88% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $146.7 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $116.3 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 26.14% on a y-o-y basis. The growth was due to the improvement in the brands international business, vowing to the persistent strength in Europe and Asia.

The Heritage Brands segment reported net sales of $395.6 million in the reported quarter compared to $425.9 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 7.11% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $29.9 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $43.6 million in Q3 FY16, showing a decline of 31.42% on a y-o-y basis, due to a planned change in wholesome shipment timings from the third quarter to the second quarter.

Cash Matters

PVH has cash and cash equivalents of $612.3 million as on October 29, 2017, compared to $662.4 million as on October 30, 2016. The net inflow from operating activities was $40.2 million in the reported quarter compared to $167.7 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2017, PVH expects EPS on a GAAP basis to be in the range of $6.80 to $6.82 compared to $6.79 in 2016, and projects EPS on a non-GAAP basis to be in the band of $7.78 to $7.80 compared to $6.80 in 2016. PVH's revenue is projected to increase approximately 7% on y-o-y basis in 2017.

For the fourth quarter 2017, PVH is projecting EPS on a GAAP basis to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.37 compared to $1.26 in the prior year's same period. The Company projects EPS on a non-GAAP basis to be in the band of $1.42 to $1.44 for the fourth quarter 2017 versus $1.23 in the prior year's comparable period. PVH's revenue is projected to increase approximately 11% in the upcoming quarter from the prior year's corresponding period.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, PVH Corp.'s stock advanced 1.28%, ending the trading session at $138.97.

Volume traded for the day: 615.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.29%; previous three-month period - up 9.43%; past twelve-month period - up 54.00%; and year-to-date - up 1.28%

After yesterday's close, PVH Corp.'s market cap was at $10.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.69.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.11%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Clothing industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors