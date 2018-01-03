Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Tech Data's Revenue Grew 41%; Adjusted EPS Surged 38.9%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Tech Data Corp. (NASDAQ: TECD). www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TECD. The Company posted its financial results on November 27, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2018. The distribution company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Tech Data most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TECD

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, Tech Data's net revenue increased 41% or 37% on a constant currency basis to $9.14 billion from $6.49 billion in Q3 FY17. The increase was due to strong contribution from the recently acquired Technology Solutions business of Avnet. The Company's net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $9.1 billion.

During Q3 FY18, Tech Data's gross profit increased 67% to $526.08 million from $315.84 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 90 basis points to 5.8% of revenue from 4.9% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Tech Data's operating income increased 27% to $79.57 million from $62.87 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 10 basis points to 0.9% of revenue from 1.0% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 20 basis points to 1.5% of revenue from 1.3% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Tech Data's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 6.3% to $54.89 million from $51.65 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 20 basis points to 0.6% of revenue from 0.8% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Tech Data's net income increased 2% to $37.27 million on a y-o-y basis from $36.51 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 6% to $0.97 from $1.03 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Tech Data's adjusted net income increased 51% to $76.75 million on a y-o-y basis from $50.90 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 38.9% to $2.00 on a y-o-y basis from $1.44 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.90.

Tech Data's Segment Details

Americas - During Q3 FY18, the Company's Americas segment's net revenue increased 52.9% to $4.00 billion from $2.61 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 10 basis points to 1.4% of revenue from 1.3% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted operating margin increased 50 basis points to 2.1% of revenue from 1.6% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

Europe - During Q3 FY18, the Company's Europe segment's net revenue increased 24.9% to $4.84 billion from $3.88 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 30 basis points to 0.6% of revenue from 0.9% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted operating margin was 1.1% of revenue, almost on par with 1.1% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Tech Data's cash and cash equivalents decreased 73.5% to $562.65 million from $2.13 billion on January 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, less current maturities, increased 82.5% to $1.81 billion from $989.92 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 58% to $4.82 billion from $3.05 billion in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 42.1% to $5.46 billion from $3.84 billion in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $10.25 billion to $10.80 billion. The Company projects diluted EPS to be in the band of $2.39 to $2.69 and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.35 to $3.65 for Q4 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Tech Data's stock advanced 1.83%, ending the trading session at $99.76.

Volume traded for the day: 295.49 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.16%; previous three-month period - up 10.71%; past twelve-month period - up 17.81%; and year-to-date - up 1.83%

After yesterday's close, Tech Data's market cap was at $3.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.03.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Computers Wholesale industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors