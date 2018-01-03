Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Sysco Raised its Dividend by 9%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 04, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 03, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SYY:

Dividend Declared

On November 17, 2017, Sysco announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share from the current $0.33 per share. The new dividend is payable on January 26, 2018, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 05, 2018.

Sysco's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.36%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.86% for the Services sector. Sysco has paid a cash dividend every quarter since its founding as a public Company in 1970. Since then, the dividend has increased 49 times.

Dividend Insights

Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.52 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Sysco is forecasted to report earnings of $3.06 per share for the next year which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.44 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Sysco's cash and cash equivalents totaled $909.20 million compared to $759.90 million as on October 01, 2016. The Company's cash flow from operations was $83 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2018. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Sysco

On December 08, 2017, Sysco announced at its Investor Day, that the Company has placed a reservation for 50 of Tesla's new fully-electric Semi tractors. Tesla's Semi tractor will have up to 500 miles of range on a single charge, deliver a far better experience for drivers and significantly reduce the cost of cargo transport. Tesla will begin production in 2019.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare, and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 65,000 associates, the Company operates approximately 300 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 500,000 customer locations.

For fiscal 2017 that ended July 01, 2017, the Company generated sales of more than $55 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Sysco's stock marginally dropped 0.38%, ending the trading session at $60.50.

Volume traded for the day: 2.75 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.33 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.80%; previous three-month period - up 12.08%; past six-month period - up 19.71%; and last twelve-month period - up 9.26%

After yesterday's close, Sysco's market cap was at $31.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.58.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.38%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Food Wholesale industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

