Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Royal Gold Raised its Dividend by 4.2%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 04, 2018

Dividend Declared

On November 15, 2017, Royal Gold announced that its Board of Directors increased the Company's annual dividend for its shares of common stock from $0.96 to $1.00 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 05, 2018.

Royal Gold's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.22% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.21 for the Basic Materials sector. Royal Gold has increased its annual dividend every year since 2001.

Dividend Insights

Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.57 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Royal Gold is forecasted to report earnings of $2.22 per share for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.00 per share.

At September 30, 2017, Royal Gold had current assets of $155.8 million compared to current liabilities of $39.7 million, resulting in working capital of $116.1 million. This compared to current assets of $143.6 million and current liabilities of $34.3 million at June 30, 2017, resulting in working capital of $109.3 million. The Company had cash and equivalents of $88.40 million as of September 30, 2017, compared to $85.85 million as on June 30, 2017. Working capital combined with the Company's undrawn revolving credit facility, totals $916 million of liquidity at September 30, 2017. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About Royal Gold, Inc.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty Company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production based interests. The Company owns interests on 197 properties on six continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 23 development stage projects.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Royal Gold's stock climbed 2.19%, ending the trading session at $83.92.

Volume traded for the day: 903.92 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 471.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.45%; previous six-month period - up 8.83%; past twelve-month period - up 32.47%; and year-to-date - up 2.19%

After yesterday's close, Royal Gold's market cap was at $5.49 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 54.60.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry. This sector was up 2.2% at the end of the session.

