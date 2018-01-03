CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in diagnosing, profiling, tracking and elucidating rare diseases for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, today announced that it will make a formal presentation at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company will provide a corporate update on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 11:00 am PT.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

