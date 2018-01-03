Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new competitive intelligence study on the CPG industry. A leading client in the CPG industry wanted to gather competitors' pertinent strategic information, intentions, and business capabilities and increase competitive maturity. The client wanted to stay updated with the new trends and gain detailed profiles of new competitors.

According to the competitive intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "Leading businesses in the CPG industry are relying on competitive intelligence solutions to remain competitive and stay ahead of the curve."

Today, the CPG industry has started observing sluggish consumer spending with the decreasing GDP growth and currency weakness. At the same time, with the variations in the consumer's habits and needs, leading CPG firms are ideally trying to stay ahead of the competition to go on par with the mass-shopping behavior. Likewise, in the CPG industry, it's always better to understand the competitors to position products better in the market space.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to gain a better picture of the current market space and build new strategies. The client was able to identify profitable markets and offer a differentiated set of products. Also, the client was able to dynamically fine-tune marketing efforts to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Focus on short-term goals and increase revenues

Make better-informed business decisions

This competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the competitive scenario and improving profit margins

Gauging the market opportunities and driving continual efficiency

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

