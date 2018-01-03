Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Becton Dickinson Completes Acquisition of C.R. Bard

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) ("BD"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BDX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 29, 2017, the Company announced that it has completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. ("Bard"), creating a new health care industry leader with approximately $16 billion in annualized revenue. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Terms of the Transaction

Upon completion of the acquisition, Bard will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BD. Each outstanding share of Bard common stock was converted to the right to receive $222.93 in cash without interest, and 0.5077 of a share of BD common stock. Following the acquisition, Bard's shareholders will own approximately 15% of the combined Company. Bard's shares will cease trading and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Strategic Benefits

The combined Company will improve both the treatment of disease for patients and the process of care for healthcare providers. Bard's strong product portfolio and innovation pipeline will increase BD's opportunities in fast-growing clinical areas, and the combination will enhance growth opportunities for the combined Company in non-US markets. The acquisition will further expand BD's leadership in infection prevention, with offerings positioned to address 75% of the costliest and frequent healthcare-associated infections. It is likely to create new opportunities to build on BD's leadership position in medication management and infection prevention with an expanded offering of solutions across the care continuum.

Transaction Likely to Generate Low-Single Digit Accretion to Adjusted EPS in 2018

BD expects the transaction to generate low-single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal year 2018, and high-single-digit accretion in the fiscal year 2019. Except for transaction-related expenses, the acquisition will not have a material impact on BD's financial results in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018 ending December 31, 2017. Approximately $300 million of estimated annual, pre-tax, run-rate cost synergies are expected by the fiscal year 2020.

Approvals by Regulatory Bodies

On December 22, 2017, BD received clearance by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to acquire Bard. BD also received clearance by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) for the acquisition on December 28, 2017. The clearances were contingent on the divestitures of BD's soft tissue core needle biopsy product line and Bard's Aspira® product line of tunneled home drainage catheters and accessories.

Acquisition Initially Announced in April 2017

The acquisition was announced on April 23, 2017. BD announced a definitive agreement to acquire Bard for a total consideration of $24 billion. The agreement was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Companies. The transaction was subject to regulatory and Bard's shareholders approvals, and customary closing conditions. In August 2017, Bard's shareholders approved the proposed merger.

BD's Acquisition of Caesarea Medical Electronics

On April 04, 2017, BD completed the acquisition of Israeli-based Caesarea Medical Electronics (CME), a global infusion pump systems manufacturer. In March 2014, CareFusion Corp., which was acquired by BD in 2015, had acquired a non-controlling, minority stake in CME. The acquisition of CME expanded BD's infusion portfolio to include ambulatory, home, and specialty acute care infusion pumps.

About Becton Dickinson & Co.

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, BD is a global medical technology Company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care. The Company provides innovative solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management, promote infection prevention, equip surgical and interventional procedures, and support the management of diabetes.

About C. R. Bard, Inc.

Established in 1907, Bard is a leading multinational developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative, life-enhancing medical technologies in the fields of Vascular, Urology, Oncology, and Surgical Specialties. The Company is based in Murray Hill, New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Becton Dickinson's stock advanced 1.77%, ending the trading session at $217.84.

Volume traded for the day: 2.69 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.23 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 10.98%; previous six-month period - up 11.93%; past twelve-month period - up 31.59%; and year-to-date - up 1.77%

After yesterday's close, Becton Dickinson's market cap was at $50.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.83.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

