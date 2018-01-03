Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ambarella's Revenue Grew 11.4%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMBA. The Company posted its financial results on November 30, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The video-compression chipmaker's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations.Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Ambarella's revenues decreased 11.4% to $89.06 million from $100.49 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $89.0 million.

During Q3 FY18, Ambarella's gross profit decreased 14.6% to $56.61 million from $66.32 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 240 basis points to 63.6% of revenue from 66% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 230 basis points to 64% of revenue from 66.3% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Ambarella's research and development (R&D) expenses increased 14.7% to $29.80 million from $25.97 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 9.4% to $11.70 million from $10.69 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's total operating expenses increased 13.2% to $41.50 million from $36.65 million in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Ambarella's operating income decreased 49% to $15.12 million from $29.67 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 1,250 basis points to 17% of revenue from 29.5% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Ambarella's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 48.2% to $15.44 million from $29.80 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 1,240 basis points to 17.3% of revenue from 29.7% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Ambarella's net income decreased 59.7% to $11.72 million from $29.05 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 59.5% to $0.34 from $0.84 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Ambarella's adjusted net income decreased 33.1% to $25.71 million from $38.44 million in Q3 FY17. The adjusted net income excludes the impact of stock-based compensation adjusted for the associated tax impact which includes the effect of any benefits or shortfalls recognized. During Q3 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 32.4% to $0.75 from $1.11 in Q3 FY17, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.66.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Ambarella's cash and cash equivalents decreased 0.6% to $320.93 million from $322.87 million as on January 31, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 22.3% to $47.20 million from $38.60 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 31.3% to $26.21 million from $19.96 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, the Company repurchased a total of 269,540 shares for $12.8 million.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $68 million - $72 million, and adjusted gross margin to be in the band of 62% of revenue - 63.5% of revenue.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Ambarella's stock climbed 6.09%, ending the trading session at $62.33.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 940.95 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.85%; previous three-month period - up 27.99%; past twelve-month period - up 15.15%; and year-to-date - up 6.09%

After yesterday's close, Ambarella's market cap was at $2.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 59.88.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

