Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Zumiez's Q3 Top-Line Growth Outperformed Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Zumiez reported net sales of $245.76 million in Q3 FY17, which came in above the $221.39 million reported in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's net sales numbers beat market forecasts of $242.9 million. The Company recorded comparable sales growth of 7.9% during Q3 FY17, versus a 4.0% comparable sales growth in Q3 FY16.

The clothing retailer reported a net income of $11.92 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $10.70 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had also expected the Company to report a net income of $0.48 per diluted share.

As on November 25, 2017, the Company operated 699 stores, with 608 stores in the United States, 51 stores in Canada, 33 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia.

Operating Metrics

In Q3 FY17, Zumiez spent $162.39 million of cost of goods sold versus $145.21 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The Company's gross profit grew to $83.37 million in Q3 FY17 from $76.18 million in Q3 FY16, whereas gross margin was 33.9% during the reported quarter versus 34.4% in Q3 FY16. The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $64.56 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $59.27 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's operating profit increased to $18.81 million during the reported quarter from $16.91 million in Q3 FY16, while its operating margin improved to 7.7% in Q3 FY17 from 7.6% in Q3 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the nine months ended October 28, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $13.87 million compared to $3.98 million in the first quarters of FY16. As on October 28, 2017, the Company had $10.66 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $18.00 million as on October 29, 2016. Furthermore, inventories stood at $156.99 million as on October 28, 2017, versus $150.62 million as on October 29, 2016.

Earnings Outlook

In its guidance for Q4 FY17, Zumiez's management expects net sales to be in the range of $291 million to $297 million, while net income per diluted share is forecasted to be approximately $0.78 to $0.84 with comparable sales growth between 3% and 5%. Furthermore, the Company stated that it was on track on inaugurating 19 new stores in FY17, with up to 3 stores in Canada, 5 stores in Europe, and 2 stores in Australia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Zumiez's stock declined 3.96%, ending the trading session at $20.00.

Volume traded for the day: 753.49 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 468.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 7.82%; and previous six-month period - up 58.10%

After yesterday's close, Zumiez's market cap was at $514.00 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.76.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

