Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Workday's Revenue Grew 34.3%; Adjusted EPS Soared 380%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WDAY. The Company posted its financial results on November 29, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The financial management and human capital management software vendor's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Workday most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WDAY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Workday's total revenues increased 34.3% to $555.39 million from $413.52 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's total unearned revenue increased 21% to $1.2 billion on a y-o-y basis. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $540 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's subscription services revenue increased 37.2% to $463.57 million from $337.91 million in Q3 FY17, due to a net new customer growth, solid add-on sales, and high renewal rates with existing customers. For the reported quarter, the Company's professional services revenue increased 21.4% to $91.82 million from $75.61 million in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 160 basis points to 74.1% of revenue from 72.5% of revenue in Q3 FY17, due to a favorable mix toward higher-margin subscription revenues.

During Q3 FY18, Workday's operating loss was $80.06 million compared to an operating loss of $105.93 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income increased 528.4% to $50.15 million from $7.98 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 710 basis points to 9% of revenue from 1.9% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Workday's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $83.80 million versus negative $109.04 million in the comparable period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Workday's net loss was $85.55 million compared to a net loss of $110.11 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.41 compared to negative $0.55 in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, Workday's adjusted net income increased 438% to $56.92 million from $10.58 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 380% to $0.24 from $0.05 in Q3 FY17, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.15.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Workday's cash and cash equivalents increased 147.6% to $1.34 billion from $539.92 million as on January 31, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade and other receivables decreased 14.8% to $349.31 million from $409.78 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade accounts payable increased 33.6% to $35.84 million from $26.82 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 101.3% to $144.03 million from $71.56 million in the same period of last year. During Q3 FY18, the Company's free cash flow increased 144.5% to $107.68 million from $44.04 million in Q3 FY17.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $538 million - $540 million.

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be $2.13 billion and adjusted operating margin to be 9.5%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Workday's stock climbed 1.63%, ending the trading session at $103.40.

Volume traded for the day: 1.60 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.39%; previous three-month period - up 0.11%; past twelve-month period - up 56.45%; and year-to-date - up 1.63%

After yesterday's close, Workday's market cap was at $21.60 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors